Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 38,984 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.