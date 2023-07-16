Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 321,124 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

