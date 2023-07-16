Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

