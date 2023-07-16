Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 17,784 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

