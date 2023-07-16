Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,025 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 915,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 414,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WNS from $98.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

