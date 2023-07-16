Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 98,985 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.89 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

