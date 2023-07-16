Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

