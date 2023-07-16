Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

EPAM opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.41. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

