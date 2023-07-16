Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

