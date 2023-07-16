Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.42. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

