Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.