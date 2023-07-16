Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CFG opened at $27.78 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.