Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

