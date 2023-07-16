Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 244.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,605,000 after purchasing an additional 333,987 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $220.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.91 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

