Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NYSE:VMW opened at $156.23 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

