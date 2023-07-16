Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

