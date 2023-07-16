Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

