Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.