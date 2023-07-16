Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.15 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

