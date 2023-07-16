Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 29,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

