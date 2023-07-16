Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

