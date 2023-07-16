Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

