Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.74 Million in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Ternium by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 469,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,976,000.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Ternium Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TX opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.