Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $3.31 Million in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

