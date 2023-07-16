Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

