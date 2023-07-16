Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,865 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InMode by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in InMode by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 306,263 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.09. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.