Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 17,218 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.