Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 450 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $108.83 and a one year high of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

