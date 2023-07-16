Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 629 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

