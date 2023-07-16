Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

IGT opened at $32.33 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

