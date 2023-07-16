Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

Shares of PCTY opened at $216.93 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

