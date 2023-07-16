Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

