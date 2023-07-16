Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $39,962,161. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDG opened at $888.75 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $828.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.