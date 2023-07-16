Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

