Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.47.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.