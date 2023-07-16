Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,479 shares of company stock worth $48,258,248. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -229.85, a PEG ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

