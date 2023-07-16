Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,792 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $56,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

