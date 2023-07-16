Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,337 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

CARR opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.