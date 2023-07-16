Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,025 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.7 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.34.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Bank of America cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.