Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,227 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

