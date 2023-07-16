Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 397 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

