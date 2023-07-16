Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,895 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

