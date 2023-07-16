Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $2.76 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

