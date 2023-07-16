Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $3.23 Million Position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.
Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
FGLD stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.
About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF
