Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $3.23 Million Position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FGLD stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Get Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF alerts:

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGLD was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.