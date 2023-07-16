Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Invesco Stock Down 3.3 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

