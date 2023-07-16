Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

