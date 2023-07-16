Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $348.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average is $300.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

