ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

