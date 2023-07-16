Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,379.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,352.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

