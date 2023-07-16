Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

